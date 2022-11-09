 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ador Fontech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.53 crore, down 2.58% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Fontech are:

Net Sales at Rs 50.53 crore in September 2022 down 2.58% from Rs. 51.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.82 crore in September 2022 down 16.17% from Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in September 2022 down 10.43% from Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2021.

Ador Fontech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.70 in September 2021.

Ador Fontech shares closed at 75.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.37% returns over the last 6 months and 7.77% over the last 12 months.

Ador Fontech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 50.53 48.74 51.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 50.53 48.74 51.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.58 17.04 10.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.97 15.43 8.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 -3.29 6.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.31 6.40 6.86
Depreciation 0.90 0.82 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.85 6.25 11.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.15 6.09 6.92
Other Income 1.11 1.08 1.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.26 7.17 8.49
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.26 7.17 8.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.26 7.17 8.49
Tax 2.44 2.11 2.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.82 5.06 5.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.82 5.06 5.75
Equity Share Capital 7.00 7.00 7.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 1.40 1.70
Diluted EPS 1.40 1.40 1.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.40 1.40 1.70
Diluted EPS 1.40 1.40 1.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:38 am
