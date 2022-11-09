English
    Ador Fontech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.53 crore, down 2.58% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Fontech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.53 crore in September 2022 down 2.58% from Rs. 51.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.82 crore in September 2022 down 16.17% from Rs. 5.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.16 crore in September 2022 down 10.43% from Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2021.

    Ador Fontech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.70 in September 2021.

    Ador Fontech shares closed at 75.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.37% returns over the last 6 months and 7.77% over the last 12 months.

    Ador Fontech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.5348.7451.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.5348.7451.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.5817.0410.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.9715.438.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.23-3.296.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.316.406.86
    Depreciation0.900.820.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.856.2511.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.156.096.92
    Other Income1.111.081.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.267.178.49
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.267.178.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.267.178.49
    Tax2.442.112.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.825.065.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.825.065.75
    Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.401.401.70
    Diluted EPS1.401.401.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.401.401.70
    Diluted EPS1.401.401.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:38 am