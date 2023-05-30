Ador Fontech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.58 crore, up 10.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.58 crore in March 2023 up 10.85% from Rs. 50.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2023 up 11.71% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2023 down 6.74% from Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2022.

Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2022.

Ador Fontech shares closed at 109.61 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.87% returns over the last 6 months and 52.77% over the last 12 months.