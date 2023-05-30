English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ador Fontech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.58 crore, up 10.85% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Fontech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.58 crore in March 2023 up 10.85% from Rs. 50.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.39 crore in March 2023 up 11.71% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2023 down 6.74% from Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2022.

    Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.60 in March 2022.

    Ador Fontech shares closed at 109.61 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.87% returns over the last 6 months and 52.77% over the last 12 months.

    Ador Fontech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.5852.9350.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.5852.9350.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.4814.867.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.4015.6216.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.90-0.160.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.146.567.84
    Depreciation0.480.920.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.257.979.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.937.167.51
    Other Income0.551.502.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.488.669.79
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.488.669.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.488.669.79
    Tax3.091.904.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.396.765.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.396.765.72
    Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.001.901.60
    Diluted EPS2.001.901.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.001.901.60
    Diluted EPS2.001.901.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Ador Fontech #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am