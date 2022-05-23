Ador Fontech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.14 crore, up 8.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.14 crore in March 2022 up 8.58% from Rs. 46.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2022 up 22.75% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.68 crore in March 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 9.26 crore in March 2021.

Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2021.

Ador Fontech shares closed at 73.85 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.32% returns over the last 6 months and 78.81% over the last 12 months.