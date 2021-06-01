Ador Fontech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.18 crore, up 37.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.18 crore in March 2021 up 37.97% from Rs. 33.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2021 up 1032% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.26 crore in March 2021 up 799.03% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2020.

Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2020.

Ador Fontech shares closed at 54.15 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.40% returns over the last 6 months and 83.87% over the last 12 months.