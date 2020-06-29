Ador Fontech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.47 crore, down 28.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.47 crore in March 2020 down 28.41% from Rs. 46.75 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020 down 118.25% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2020 down 79.64% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2019.

Ador Fontech shares closed at 31.75 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -25.73% returns over the last 6 months and -37.84% over the last 12 months.