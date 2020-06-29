Ador Fontech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.47 crore, down 28.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Fontech are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.47 crore in March 2020 down 28.41% from Rs. 46.75 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020 down 118.25% from Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2020 down 79.64% from Rs. 5.06 crore in March 2019.
Ador Fontech shares closed at 31.75 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -25.73% returns over the last 6 months and -37.84% over the last 12 months.
|Ador Fontech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.47
|47.71
|46.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.47
|47.71
|46.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.11
|8.91
|14.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12.73
|18.65
|12.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.13
|-1.23
|-1.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.04
|6.96
|7.84
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.72
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.76
|8.80
|9.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|4.90
|3.49
|Other Income
|1.07
|0.45
|1.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|5.35
|4.69
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.55
|5.35
|4.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.55
|5.35
|4.69
|Tax
|1.05
|1.54
|1.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|3.81
|2.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|3.81
|2.74
|Equity Share Capital
|7.00
|7.00
|3.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|1.10
|1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|1.10
|1.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.20
|1.10
|1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.20
|1.10
|1.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:00 am