English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ador Fontech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.57 crore, down 0.35% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Fontech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.57 crore in June 2023 down 0.35% from Rs. 48.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.02 crore in June 2023 up 18.97% from Rs. 5.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in June 2023 up 9.39% from Rs. 7.99 crore in June 2022.

    Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.40 in June 2022.

    Ador Fontech shares closed at 126.55 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 60.80% returns over the last 6 months and 69.64% over the last 12 months.

    Ador Fontech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.5755.5848.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.5755.5848.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.7412.4817.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.4516.4015.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.383.90-3.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.556.146.40
    Depreciation0.700.480.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.937.256.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.588.936.09
    Other Income1.460.551.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.049.487.17
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.049.487.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.049.487.17
    Tax2.023.092.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.026.395.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.026.395.06
    Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.702.001.40
    Diluted EPS1.702.001.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.702.001.40
    Diluted EPS1.702.001.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ador Fontech #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!