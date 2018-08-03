Ador Fontech standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 42.10 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 42.10 45.44 27.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 42.10 45.44 27.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 9.83 9.20 7.19 Purchase of Traded Goods 13.61 10.60 13.12 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 4.12 -1.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.98 7.48 5.05 Depreciation 0.78 0.82 0.76 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 8.03 8.42 5.59 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.86 4.80 -2.82 Other Income 0.56 1.93 0.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.42 6.73 -2.08 Interest -- -- 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.42 6.73 -2.10 Exceptional Items -- -0.84 -- P/L Before Tax 4.42 5.89 -2.10 Tax 1.35 1.81 -0.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.07 4.08 -2.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.07 4.08 -2.04 Equity Share Capital 3.50 3.50 3.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.80 2.60 -1.17 Diluted EPS 1.80 2.60 -1.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.80 2.60 -1.17 Diluted EPS 1.80 2.60 -1.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited