Ador Fontech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.93 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Fontech are:Net Sales at Rs 52.93 crore in December 2022 up 7.02% from Rs. 49.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2022 up 4.32% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2022 up 8.37% from Rs. 8.84 crore in December 2021.
Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2021. Ador Fontech shares closed at 78.15 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and 6.98% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations52.9350.5349.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations52.9350.5349.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials14.8610.5811.93
Purchase of Traded Goods15.6217.979.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.16-0.233.53
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.566.316.37
Depreciation0.920.900.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.978.859.76
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.166.157.29
Other Income1.501.110.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.667.268.21
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.667.268.21
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.667.268.21
Tax1.902.441.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.764.826.48
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.764.826.48
Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.901.401.80
Diluted EPS1.901.401.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.901.401.80
Diluted EPS1.901.401.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

