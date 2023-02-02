Ador Fontech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.93 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 11:25 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Fontech are:Net Sales at Rs 52.93 crore in December 2022 up 7.02% from Rs. 49.46 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.76 crore in December 2022 up 4.32% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.58 crore in December 2022 up 8.37% from Rs. 8.84 crore in December 2021.
Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2021.
|Ador Fontech shares closed at 78.15 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.49% returns over the last 6 months and 6.98% over the last 12 months.
|Ador Fontech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.93
|50.53
|49.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.93
|50.53
|49.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.86
|10.58
|11.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.62
|17.97
|9.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.16
|-0.23
|3.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.56
|6.31
|6.37
|Depreciation
|0.92
|0.90
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.97
|8.85
|9.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.16
|6.15
|7.29
|Other Income
|1.50
|1.11
|0.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.66
|7.26
|8.21
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.66
|7.26
|8.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.66
|7.26
|8.21
|Tax
|1.90
|2.44
|1.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.76
|4.82
|6.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.76
|4.82
|6.48
|Equity Share Capital
|7.00
|7.00
|7.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.90
|1.40
|1.80
|Diluted EPS
|1.90
|1.40
|1.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.90
|1.40
|1.80
|Diluted EPS
|1.90
|1.40
|1.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited