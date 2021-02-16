Ador Fontech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.59 crore, down 17.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.59 crore in December 2020 down 17.02% from Rs. 47.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2020 up 10.24% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2020 up 6.59% from Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2019.

Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2019.

Ador Fontech shares closed at 40.05 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.87% returns over the last 6 months and -4.19% over the last 12 months.