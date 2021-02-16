MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ador Fontech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 39.59 crore, down 17.02% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 11:35 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Fontech are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.59 crore in December 2020 down 17.02% from Rs. 47.71 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2020 up 10.24% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.47 crore in December 2020 up 6.59% from Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2019.

Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2019.

Close

Ador Fontech shares closed at 40.05 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.87% returns over the last 6 months and -4.19% over the last 12 months.

Ador Fontech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations39.5920.9349.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations39.5920.9349.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.047.979.84
Purchase of Traded Goods10.401.9318.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.861.00-1.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.305.516.45
Depreciation0.610.560.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.003.949.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.380.025.91
Other Income0.480.390.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.860.416.50
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.860.416.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.860.416.50
Tax1.660.201.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.200.214.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.200.214.77
Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.200.061.40
Diluted EPS1.200.061.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.200.061.40
Diluted EPS1.200.061.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Ador Fontech #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Results
first published: Feb 16, 2021 11:22 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.