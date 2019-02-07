Ador Fontech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.02 crore, up 23.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.02 crore in December 2018 up 23.19% from Rs. 38.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2018 up 18.48% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2018 up 15.18% from Rs. 5.14 crore in December 2017.

Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.00 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.60 in December 2017.

Ador Fontech shares closed at 105.15 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.99% returns over the last 6 months and -1.68% over the last 12 months.