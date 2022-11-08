English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ador Fontech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.25 crore, down 2.14% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Fontech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.25 crore in September 2022 down 2.14% from Rs. 53.39 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2022 down 34.43% from Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2022 down 22.47% from Rs. 8.59 crore in September 2021.

    Ador Fontech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in September 2021.

    Close

    Ador Fontech shares closed at 77.95 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.72% returns over the last 6 months and 11.20% over the last 12 months.

    Ador Fontech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.2549.9253.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.2549.9253.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.2817.5610.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.9715.438.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.25-3.276.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.267.187.45
    Depreciation1.020.940.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.167.4912.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.814.596.32
    Other Income0.830.801.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.645.397.79
    Interest0.020.030.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.625.367.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.625.367.59
    Tax2.442.112.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.183.254.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.183.254.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.183.254.85
    Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.900.901.40
    Diluted EPS0.900.901.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.900.901.40
    Diluted EPS0.900.901.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ador Fontech #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:04 pm