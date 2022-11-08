Ador Fontech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.25 crore, down 2.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.25 crore in September 2022 down 2.14% from Rs. 53.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.18 crore in September 2022 down 34.43% from Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2022 down 22.47% from Rs. 8.59 crore in September 2021.

Ador Fontech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in September 2021.

Ador Fontech shares closed at 77.95 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.72% returns over the last 6 months and 11.20% over the last 12 months.