    Ador Fontech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 57.58 crore, up 12.33% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Fontech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.58 crore in March 2023 up 12.33% from Rs. 51.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2023 up 9.4% from Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.30 crore in March 2023 down 1.27% from Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2022.

    Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.70 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.50 in March 2022.

    Ador Fontech shares closed at 109.61 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.87% returns over the last 6 months and 52.77% over the last 12 months.

    Ador Fontech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.5854.4851.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.5854.4851.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.8915.558.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.4415.6316.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.91-0.160.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.927.308.51
    Depreciation0.591.091.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.219.0610.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.626.016.79
    Other Income0.091.211.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.717.228.15
    Interest0.010.010.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.707.218.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.707.218.05
    Tax2.881.902.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.825.315.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.825.315.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.825.315.32
    Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.501.50
    Diluted EPS1.701.501.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.701.501.50
    Diluted EPS1.701.501.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 12:00 pm