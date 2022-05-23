 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ador Fontech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.26 crore, up 8.05% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Fontech are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.26 crore in March 2022 up 8.05% from Rs. 47.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2022 up 14.41% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.42 crore in March 2022 up 10.56% from Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2021.

Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2021.

Ador Fontech shares closed at 73.85 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given 17.32% returns over the last 6 months and 78.81% over the last 12 months.

Ador Fontech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 51.26 50.69 47.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 51.26 50.69 47.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.31 12.43 15.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.13 9.95 9.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.13 3.53 -1.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.51 7.00 6.41
Depreciation 1.27 0.73 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.12 10.98 9.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.79 6.07 6.99
Other Income 1.36 0.83 0.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.15 6.90 7.90
Interest 0.10 0.21 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.05 6.69 7.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.05 6.69 7.75
Tax 2.73 1.73 3.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.32 4.96 4.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.32 4.96 4.65
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.32 4.96 4.65
Equity Share Capital 7.00 7.00 7.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.50 1.40 1.30
Diluted EPS 1.50 1.40 1.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.50 1.40 1.30
Diluted EPS 1.50 1.40 1.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:55 am
