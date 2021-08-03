Ador Fontech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.21 crore, up 157.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.21 crore in June 2021 up 157.9% from Rs. 21.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in June 2021 up 1076.56% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.03 crore in June 2021 up 1907.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2020.

Ador Fontech shares closed at 76.15 on August 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 112.41% returns over the last 6 months and 153.83% over the last 12 months.