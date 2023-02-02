Ador Fontech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.48 crore, up 7.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.48 crore in December 2022 up 7.48% from Rs. 50.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2022 up 7.06% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2022 up 8.91% from Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2021.

Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in December 2021.

Read More