    Ador Fontech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.48 crore, up 7.48% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ador Fontech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.48 crore in December 2022 up 7.48% from Rs. 50.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2022 up 7.06% from Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.31 crore in December 2022 up 8.91% from Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2021.

    Ador Fontech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.4852.2550.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.4852.2550.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.5511.2812.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.6317.979.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.16-0.253.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.307.267.00
    Depreciation1.091.020.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.0610.1610.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.014.816.07
    Other Income1.210.830.83
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.225.646.90
    Interest0.010.020.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.215.626.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.215.626.69
    Tax1.902.441.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.313.184.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.313.184.96
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.313.184.96
    Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.500.901.40
    Diluted EPS1.500.901.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.500.901.40
    Diluted EPS1.500.901.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
