Ador Fontech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 50.69 crore, up 25.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.69 crore in December 2021 up 25.1% from Rs. 40.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.96 crore in December 2021 up 47.18% from Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2021 up 28.45% from Rs. 5.94 crore in December 2020.

Ador Fontech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2020.

Ador Fontech shares closed at 76.20 on February 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -3.24% returns over the last 6 months and 100.53% over the last 12 months.