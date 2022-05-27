Adline Chem Lab Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 99.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 99.02% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in March 2022 up 628.81% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 20% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Adline Chem Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2021.

Adline Chem Lab shares closed at 8.34 on April 29, 2022 (BSE)