Adlabs Ent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 68.73 crore, up 9.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Adlabs Entertainment are:
Net Sales at Rs 68.73 crore in December 2018 up 9.13% from Rs. 62.98 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.15 crore in December 2018 down 17.98% from Rs. 35.73 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.24 crore in December 2018 down 17.61% from Rs. 19.71 crore in December 2017.
Adlabs Ent shares closed at 8.80 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -75.00% returns over the last 6 months and -84.96% over the last 12 months.
|
|Adlabs Entertainment
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|68.73
|35.63
|62.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|68.73
|35.63
|62.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.12
|2.58
|3.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.05
|1.20
|2.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.44
|0.13
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.47
|12.71
|12.58
|Depreciation
|25.87
|24.36
|23.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.47
|19.06
|24.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.69
|-24.42
|-3.73
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.13
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.63
|-24.29
|-3.69
|Interest
|32.52
|31.22
|32.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-42.15
|-55.51
|-35.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-42.15
|-55.51
|-35.73
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-42.15
|-55.51
|-35.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-42.15
|-55.51
|-35.73
|Equity Share Capital
|88.06
|88.06
|88.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.79
|-6.30
|-4.40
|Diluted EPS
|-4.79
|-6.30
|-4.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.79
|-6.30
|-4.40
|Diluted EPS
|-4.79
|-6.30
|-4.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited