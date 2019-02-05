Adlabs Ent Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 68.73 crore, up 9.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.73 crore in December 2018 up 9.13% from Rs. 62.98 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.15 crore in December 2018 down 17.98% from Rs. 35.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.24 crore in December 2018 down 17.61% from Rs. 19.71 crore in December 2017.

Adlabs Ent shares closed at 8.80 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -75.00% returns over the last 6 months and -84.96% over the last 12 months.