Aditya Vision Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.60 crore, up 42.57% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Vision are:

Net Sales at Rs 259.60 crore in September 2022 up 42.57% from Rs. 182.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.35 crore in September 2022 up 55.91% from Rs. 7.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.63 crore in September 2022 up 99.41% from Rs. 11.85 crore in September 2021.

Aditya Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 9.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.05 in September 2021.

Aditya Vision shares closed at 1,337.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 84.88% returns over the last 6 months and 66.26% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Vision
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 259.60 438.51 182.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 259.60 438.51 182.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 240.80 392.97 207.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.68 -18.38 -53.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.87 9.05 6.27
Depreciation 4.67 1.00 0.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.52 16.44 10.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.42 37.43 10.95
Other Income 0.54 0.35 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.96 37.78 11.27
Interest 4.54 4.01 0.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.42 33.77 10.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.42 33.77 10.50
Tax 3.07 7.04 3.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.35 26.73 7.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.35 26.73 7.28
Equity Share Capital 12.03 12.03 12.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.44 22.22 6.05
Diluted EPS 9.44 22.22 6.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.44 22.22 6.05
Diluted EPS 9.44 22.22 6.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

