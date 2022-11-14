Aditya Vision Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.60 crore, up 42.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 259.60 crore in September 2022 up 42.57% from Rs. 182.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.35 crore in September 2022 up 55.91% from Rs. 7.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.63 crore in September 2022 up 99.41% from Rs. 11.85 crore in September 2021.

Aditya Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 9.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.05 in September 2021.

Aditya Vision shares closed at 1,337.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 84.88% returns over the last 6 months and 66.26% over the last 12 months.