English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aditya Vision Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 259.60 crore, up 42.57% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Vision are:

    Net Sales at Rs 259.60 crore in September 2022 up 42.57% from Rs. 182.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.35 crore in September 2022 up 55.91% from Rs. 7.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.63 crore in September 2022 up 99.41% from Rs. 11.85 crore in September 2021.

    Aditya Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 9.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.05 in September 2021.

    Aditya Vision shares closed at 1,337.85 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 84.88% returns over the last 6 months and 66.26% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Vision
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations259.60438.51182.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations259.60438.51182.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods240.80392.97207.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.68-18.38-53.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.879.056.27
    Depreciation4.671.000.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.5216.4410.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4237.4310.95
    Other Income0.540.350.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9637.7811.27
    Interest4.544.010.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.4233.7710.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.4233.7710.50
    Tax3.077.043.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.3526.737.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.3526.737.28
    Equity Share Capital12.0312.0312.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.4422.226.05
    Diluted EPS9.4422.226.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.4422.226.05
    Diluted EPS9.4422.226.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aditya Vision #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:22 pm