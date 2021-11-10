Aditya Vision Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 182.09 crore, up 33.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.09 crore in September 2021 up 33.23% from Rs. 136.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.28 crore in September 2021 up 170.55% from Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.85 crore in September 2021 up 76.08% from Rs. 6.73 crore in September 2020.

Aditya Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 6.05 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.91 in September 2020.

Aditya Vision shares closed at 838.75 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 182.36% returns over the last 6 months