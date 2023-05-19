Aditya Vision Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 306.27 crore, up 17.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.27 crore in March 2023 up 17.58% from Rs. 260.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2023 down 20.05% from Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.27 crore in March 2023 up 38.54% from Rs. 21.85 crore in March 2022.

Aditya Vision EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.05 in March 2022.

Aditya Vision shares closed at 1,449.45 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.13% returns over the last 6 months and 84.43% over the last 12 months.