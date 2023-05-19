English
    Aditya Vision Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 306.27 crore, up 17.58% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Vision are:

    Net Sales at Rs 306.27 crore in March 2023 up 17.58% from Rs. 260.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2023 down 20.05% from Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.27 crore in March 2023 up 38.54% from Rs. 21.85 crore in March 2022.

    Aditya Vision EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.05 in March 2022.

    Aditya Vision shares closed at 1,449.45 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.13% returns over the last 6 months and 84.43% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Vision
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations306.27317.85260.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations306.27317.85260.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods241.09320.05229.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.79-57.40-11.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.1110.488.58
    Depreciation5.226.061.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.648.4911.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.4230.1719.62
    Other Income1.630.410.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0530.5820.08
    Interest10.906.697.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.1523.8912.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.1523.8912.53
    Tax7.374.374.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.7819.528.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.7819.528.48
    Equity Share Capital12.0312.0312.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.6416.237.05
    Diluted EPS5.6416.237.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.6416.237.05
    Diluted EPS5.6416.237.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

