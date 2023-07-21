Aditya Vision Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 641.23 crore, up 46.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 641.23 crore in June 2023 up 46.23% from Rs. 438.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.42 crore in June 2023 up 39.99% from Rs. 26.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.67 crore in June 2023 up 66.76% from Rs. 38.78 crore in June 2022.

Aditya Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 31.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.22 in June 2022.

Aditya Vision shares closed at 1,988.20 on July 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.00% returns over the last 6 months and 156.29% over the last 12 months.