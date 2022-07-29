Aditya Vision Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 438.51 crore, up 126.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 438.51 crore in June 2022 up 126.54% from Rs. 193.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.73 crore in June 2022 up 171.92% from Rs. 9.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.78 crore in June 2022 up 146.69% from Rs. 15.72 crore in June 2021.

Aditya Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 22.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.17 in June 2021.

Aditya Vision shares closed at 895.35 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months and -39.90% over the last 12 months.