 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aditya Vision Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 438.51 crore, up 126.54% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Vision are:

Net Sales at Rs 438.51 crore in June 2022 up 126.54% from Rs. 193.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.73 crore in June 2022 up 171.92% from Rs. 9.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.78 crore in June 2022 up 146.69% from Rs. 15.72 crore in June 2021.

Aditya Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 22.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.17 in June 2021.

Aditya Vision shares closed at 895.35 on July 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months and -39.90% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Vision
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 438.51 260.48 193.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 438.51 260.48 193.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 392.97 229.71 103.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.38 -11.15 57.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.05 8.58 7.50
Depreciation 1.00 1.77 0.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.44 11.95 8.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.43 19.62 14.88
Other Income 0.35 0.46 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.78 20.08 15.08
Interest 4.01 7.55 2.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.77 12.53 12.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.77 12.53 12.37
Tax 7.04 4.05 2.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.73 8.48 9.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.73 8.48 9.83
Equity Share Capital 12.03 12.03 12.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.22 7.05 8.17
Diluted EPS 22.22 7.05 8.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.22 7.05 8.17
Diluted EPS 22.22 7.05 8.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aditya Vision #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:36 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.