Aditya Vision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 317.85 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 317.85 crore in December 2022 up 20.86% from Rs. 262.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.52 crore in December 2022 up 77.29% from Rs. 11.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.64 crore in December 2022 up 102.21% from Rs. 18.12 crore in December 2021.