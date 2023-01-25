 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aditya Vision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 317.85 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Vision are:

Net Sales at Rs 317.85 crore in December 2022 up 20.86% from Rs. 262.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.52 crore in December 2022 up 77.29% from Rs. 11.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.64 crore in December 2022 up 102.21% from Rs. 18.12 crore in December 2021.

Aditya Vision
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 317.85 259.60 262.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 317.85 259.60 262.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 320.05 240.80 229.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -57.40 -19.68 -7.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.48 9.87 6.82
Depreciation 6.06 4.67 0.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.49 5.52 15.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.17 18.42 17.20
Other Income 0.41 0.54 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.58 18.96 17.52
Interest 6.69 4.54 3.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.89 14.42 13.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.89 14.42 13.81
Tax 4.37 3.07 2.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.52 11.35 11.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.52 11.35 11.01
Equity Share Capital 12.03 12.03 12.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.23 9.44 9.15
Diluted EPS 16.23 9.44 9.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.23 9.44 9.15
Diluted EPS 16.23 9.44 9.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited