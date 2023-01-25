English
    Aditya Vision Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 317.85 crore, up 20.86% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Vision are:

    Net Sales at Rs 317.85 crore in December 2022 up 20.86% from Rs. 262.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.52 crore in December 2022 up 77.29% from Rs. 11.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.64 crore in December 2022 up 102.21% from Rs. 18.12 crore in December 2021.

    Aditya Vision
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations317.85259.60262.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations317.85259.60262.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods320.05240.80229.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-57.40-19.68-7.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.489.876.82
    Depreciation6.064.670.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.495.5215.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.1718.4217.20
    Other Income0.410.540.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.5818.9617.52
    Interest6.694.543.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.8914.4213.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.8914.4213.81
    Tax4.373.072.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.5211.3511.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.5211.3511.01
    Equity Share Capital12.0312.0312.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.239.449.15
    Diluted EPS16.239.449.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.239.449.15
    Diluted EPS16.239.449.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
