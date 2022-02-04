Aditya Vision Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 262.98 crore, up 6.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.98 crore in December 2021 up 6.45% from Rs. 247.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.01 crore in December 2021 up 29.85% from Rs. 8.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.12 crore in December 2021 up 14.68% from Rs. 15.80 crore in December 2020.

Aditya Vision EPS has increased to Rs. 9.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.05 in December 2020.

Aditya Vision shares closed at 809.90 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.59% returns over the last 6 months and 802.40% over the last 12 months.