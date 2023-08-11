English
    Aditya Spinners Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, down 9.93% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Spinners are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in June 2023 down 9.93% from Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 73.28% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2023 down 31.07% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

    Aditya Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2022.

    Aditya Spinners shares closed at 20.66 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.38% returns over the last 6 months and 17.72% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Spinners
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.2115.6518.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.2115.6518.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.837.668.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.48-0.790.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.762.622.91
    Depreciation0.690.650.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.745.484.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.710.031.43
    Other Income0.030.270.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.730.291.55
    Interest0.450.450.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.29-0.151.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.29-0.151.20
    Tax-0.02-0.580.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.310.421.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.310.421.15
    Equity Share Capital16.7416.7416.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.250.69
    Diluted EPS0.180.250.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.250.69
    Diluted EPS0.180.250.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aditya Spinners #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

