Aditya Spinners Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, down 9.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in June 2023 down 9.93% from Rs. 18.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 73.28% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.42 crore in June 2023 down 31.07% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

Aditya Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2022.

Aditya Spinners shares closed at 20.66 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.38% returns over the last 6 months and 17.72% over the last 12 months.