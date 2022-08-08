Aditya Spinners Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore, up 71.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.00 crore in June 2022 up 71.32% from Rs. 10.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2022 up 934.08% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2021.

Aditya Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

Aditya Spinners shares closed at 17.35 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.92% returns over the last 6 months and 25.00% over the last 12 months.