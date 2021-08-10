Aditya Spinners Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore, up 1065.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore in June 2021 up 1065.79% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2021 up 106.95% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2021 up 207.29% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2020.

Aditya Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2020.

Aditya Spinners shares closed at 13.89 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 133.45% returns over the last 6 months and 339.56% over the last 12 months.