Aditya Spinners Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.69 crore, down 13.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.69 crore in December 2022 down 13.73% from Rs. 19.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2022 down 62.57% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 down 33.75% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.