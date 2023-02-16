Aditya Spinners Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.69 crore, down 13.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.69 crore in December 2022 down 13.73% from Rs. 19.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2022 down 62.57% from Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.14 crore in December 2022 down 33.75% from Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2021.

Aditya Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.45 in December 2021.

Aditya Spinners shares closed at 20.05 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.64% returns over the last 6 months and -5.42% over the last 12 months.