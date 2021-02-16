Aditya Spinners Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.81 crore, down 18.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.81 crore in December 2020 down 18.93% from Rs. 14.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 46.95% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2020 down 42.58% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2019.

Aditya Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2019.

Aditya Spinners shares closed at 6.23 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.98% returns over the last 6 months and 31.71% over the last 12 months.