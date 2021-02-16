MARKET NEWS

Aditya Spinners Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.81 crore, down 18.93% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Spinners are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.81 crore in December 2020 down 18.93% from Rs. 14.57 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 46.95% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2020 down 42.58% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2019.

Aditya Spinners EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2019.

Aditya Spinners shares closed at 6.23 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 60.98% returns over the last 6 months and 31.71% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations11.814.8314.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.814.8314.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.342.146.89
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.48-0.89-0.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.001.222.66
Depreciation0.460.480.45
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.172.214.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.37-0.340.86
Other Income0.070.000.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.43-0.331.10
Interest0.590.660.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.16-0.990.33
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.16-0.990.33
Tax-0.39---0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.23-0.990.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.23-0.990.43
Equity Share Capital16.7416.7416.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.14-0.590.26
Diluted EPS0.14-0.590.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.14-0.590.26
Diluted EPS0.14-0.590.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aditya Spinners #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: Feb 16, 2021 11:33 am

