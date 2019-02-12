Aditya Spinners Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.71 crore, up 9.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.71 crore in December 2018 up 9.28% from Rs. 14.38 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2018 up 207.71% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2018 up 60.71% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2017.

Aditya Spinners EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2017.

Aditya Spinners shares closed at 5.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.37% returns over the last 6 months and -40.48% over the last 12 months.