    Aditya Ispat Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.67 crore, down 18.97% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Ispat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.67 crore in March 2023 down 18.97% from Rs. 19.33 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 99.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

    Aditya Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2022.

    Aditya Ispat shares closed at 9.90 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.03% returns over the last 6 months and -1.00% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.6713.7219.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.6713.7219.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.751.0414.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.8610.492.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.540.630.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.240.25
    Depreciation0.470.250.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.350.270.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.620.810.87
    Other Income0.050.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.680.830.91
    Interest0.680.820.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.000.010.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.000.010.32
    Tax0.000.000.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.010.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.010.17
    Equity Share Capital5.355.355.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.32
    Diluted EPS--0.010.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.010.32
    Diluted EPS--0.010.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:11 am