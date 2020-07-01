Aditya Ispat Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.90 crore, down 28.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.90 crore in March 2020 down 28.41% from Rs. 15.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 down 35.24% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020 down 21.79% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2019.

Aditya Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2019.

Aditya Ispat shares closed at 4.60 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 13.58% returns over the last 6 months and -1.08% over the last 12 months.