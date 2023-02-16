Aditya Ispat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.72 crore, up 102.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.72 crore in December 2022 up 102.15% from Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 92.65% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 71.43% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.