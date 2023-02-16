Aditya Ispat Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.72 crore, up 102.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.72 crore in December 2022 up 102.15% from Rs. 6.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 92.65% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 71.43% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

Aditya Ispat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.

Aditya Ispat shares closed at 10.45 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.09% returns over the last 6 months and -8.81% over the last 12 months.