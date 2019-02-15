Aditya Ispat Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore, up 48.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore in December 2018 up 48.53% from Rs. 5.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 17.33% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2018 up 6.52% from Rs. 0.46 crore in December 2017.

Aditya Ispat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2017.

Aditya Ispat shares closed at 6.45 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.52% returns over the last 6 months and -2.27% over the last 12 months.