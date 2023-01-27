 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 PAT drops 11% to Rs 166 crore

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 09:16 PM IST

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 186.2 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a regulatory filing.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on January 27 reported an 11 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 166.3 crore for three months ended December 2022.

In comparison, the company had posted a PAT of Rs 186.2 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a regulatory filing.

However, Its total income rose to Rs 363.17 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 353 crore a year ago.

ABSL AMC is the fourth-largest asset management company in India with quarterly average assets under management of Rs 2.82 lakh crore.