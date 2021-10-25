MARKET NEWS

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 profit up 38% to Rs 173 crore

PTI
October 25, 2021 / 04:58 PM IST
 
 
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday reported 38 per cent jump in profit at Rs 173.1 crore for September quarter 2021-22.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 125.4 crore in the year-ago period, the fund house said in a regulatory filing.

Total revenues rose 28 per cent to Rs 372.2 crore in the period under review from Rs 291 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Also, the company has declared am interim dividend Rs 5.60 per share for 2021-22.

"We continue to focus on increasing our overall assets under management by growing across different asset categories. Our sustained growth in SIP (systematic investor plan) book, equity AUM (assets under management), B-30 assets, folio count and differentiated product offerings have contributed towards our growth,” company’s managing director and CEO A Balasubramanian said.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a joint venture between Aditya Birla Group and Sun Life Financial Inc of Canada, got listed on the stock exchanges earlier this month.
PTI
first published: Oct 25, 2021 04:58 pm

