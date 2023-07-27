Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1 results: Net profit jumps 80% to Rs 185 crore

EBITDA margin for the reporting quarter was 54.6 percent, down from the 59.6 percent recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) AMC Ltd, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital on July 26 reported a 80 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 184.6 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

The asset management company posted a net profit of Rs 103 crore in the same quarter last year, the company said in a disclosure to the exchanges.

The revenue from operations for the quarter under review grew a marginal 2.2 percent at Rs 311 crore as compared with Rs 302 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

During the first quarter of this fiscal year, the operating level of EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) showed a growth of 6.3 percent, rising to Rs 181.5 crore in the first quarters as against the Rs 171 crore posted in the year-ago period.

However, the EBITDA margin for the reporting quarter was 54.6 percent, down from the 59.6 percent recorded in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The company's quarterly assets under management stood at Rs 3 lakh crore. Its mutual fund business has about Rs 2.9 lakh crore worth of assets under management.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd ended at Rs 409.50, down 0.13 percent on the BSE.