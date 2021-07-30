MARKET NEWS

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail reports Q1 net loss of Rs 352.15 crore

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 410.36 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

PTI
July 30, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

 
 
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 352.15 crore for the quarter ended in June.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 836.29 crore.

It was at Rs 473.39 crore in the year-ago period, ABFRL said in a regulatory filing.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q1 sales recovery was impacted by unprecedented disruption on account of localised lockdowns caused by fresh waves of COVID infection.

As per the company, both Lifestyle and Pantaloons revenues more than doubled over last year.

Other businesses, including Active Athleisure Innerwear, Youth Western Fashion, and Super Premium brands, continued to outperform themselves with excellent traction on online channels.

Ethnic wear portfolio continues to build on all its constituent brands; new store and category launches buoyed growth.

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail closed 1.12 percent lower at Rs 224.80 apiece on BSE.
PTI
Tags: #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Business #Results
first published: Jul 30, 2021 05:19 pm

