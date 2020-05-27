App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts Q4 net loss of Rs 146.59 crore

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,831.88 crore. It was at Rs 1,915.31 crore in the year-ago period, ABFRL said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 146.59 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020, impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The company, which had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 202.64 crore in the same quarter a year ago, said its board has approved raising Rs 1,000 crore by way of a rights issue.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,831.88 crore. It was at Rs 1,915.31 crore in the year-ago period, ABFRL said in a regulatory filing.

As the country was struck by the COVID-19 pandemic early March, leading to movement restrictions and heightened sense of insecurity among people, consumers started to stay away from all non-essential shopping.

Close

This dramatically reduced the footfalls at stores across the country, leading to a steep decline in sales from the second week of March, the company said.

related news

"Eventually, the company had to shut down its entire retail network through the month in line with the nationwide lockdown announced by the Government of India.

"This unprecedented disruption had an adverse impact on the quarterly performance, and led to a decline in sales and profits for the fourth quarter over the same period last year," it said.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 165.02 crore. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 149.1 crore in the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations in 2019-20 stood at Rs 8,787.86 crore. It was at Rs 8,117.72 crore in 2018-19, the company added.

As the market reopens post the lockdown, the company is set to resume its full operations at the earliest, it said.

On the rights issues, ABFRL said it intends to raise capital to meet its objectives of reducing its leverage, strengthening its balance sheet and for general corporate purposes, including working capital.

The rights issue would be an equitable mode of fund raising as it gives its shareholders an equal opportunity to participate in the growth of the company, it added.

ABFRL further said it intends to complete the rights issue at the earliest, subject to market conditions and other factors, including regulatory approvals.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 06:49 pm

tags #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd #Business #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Caught red handed? Peru mayor plays dead to escape arrest after flouting lockdown rules

Caught red handed? Peru mayor plays dead to escape arrest after flouting lockdown rules

IATO urges tourism minister to provide financial stimulus for sector

IATO urges tourism minister to provide financial stimulus for sector

Need for growing NDB into global development institution: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Need for growing NDB into global development institution: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.