Aditya Birla F Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,952.76 crore, up 47.93% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,952.76 crore in September 2022 up 47.93% from Rs. 1,996.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.13 crore in September 2022 up 468.7% from Rs. 14.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 464.88 crore in September 2022 up 38.02% from Rs. 336.83 crore in September 2021.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 329.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.01% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,952.76 2,773.95 1,996.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,952.76 2,773.95 1,996.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 246.39 314.93 177.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,835.03 1,234.62 1,037.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -722.18 -297.36 -268.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 328.42 302.12 259.26
Depreciation 265.36 251.78 231.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 821.63 744.59 475.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 178.11 223.27 83.59
Other Income 21.41 28.70 22.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 199.52 251.97 105.77
Interest 94.39 88.76 86.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.13 163.21 19.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 105.13 163.21 19.73
Tax 25.00 39.62 5.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.13 123.59 14.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.13 123.59 14.09
Equity Share Capital 948.68 938.36 937.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 1.32 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.85 1.32 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 1.32 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.85 1.32 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:58 pm
