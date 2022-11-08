Aditya Birla F Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,952.76 crore, up 47.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,952.76 crore in September 2022 up 47.93% from Rs. 1,996.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.13 crore in September 2022 up 468.7% from Rs. 14.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 464.88 crore in September 2022 up 38.02% from Rs. 336.83 crore in September 2021.
Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.
Aditya Birla F shares closed at 329.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,952.76
|2,773.95
|1,996.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,952.76
|2,773.95
|1,996.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|246.39
|314.93
|177.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,835.03
|1,234.62
|1,037.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-722.18
|-297.36
|-268.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|328.42
|302.12
|259.26
|Depreciation
|265.36
|251.78
|231.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|821.63
|744.59
|475.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|178.11
|223.27
|83.59
|Other Income
|21.41
|28.70
|22.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|199.52
|251.97
|105.77
|Interest
|94.39
|88.76
|86.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|105.13
|163.21
|19.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|105.13
|163.21
|19.73
|Tax
|25.00
|39.62
|5.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|80.13
|123.59
|14.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|80.13
|123.59
|14.09
|Equity Share Capital
|948.68
|938.36
|937.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.86
|1.32
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.85
|1.32
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.86
|1.32
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|0.85
|1.32
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited