Aditya Birla F Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,952.76 crore, up 47.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,952.76 crore in September 2022 up 47.93% from Rs. 1,996.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.13 crore in September 2022 up 468.7% from Rs. 14.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 464.88 crore in September 2022 up 38.02% from Rs. 336.83 crore in September 2021.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 329.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.01% over the last 12 months.