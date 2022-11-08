English
    Aditya Birla F Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,952.76 crore, up 47.93% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,952.76 crore in September 2022 up 47.93% from Rs. 1,996.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.13 crore in September 2022 up 468.7% from Rs. 14.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 464.88 crore in September 2022 up 38.02% from Rs. 336.83 crore in September 2021.

    Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

    Aditya Birla F shares closed at 329.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.34% returns over the last 6 months and 14.01% over the last 12 months.

    Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,952.762,773.951,996.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,952.762,773.951,996.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials246.39314.93177.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,835.031,234.621,037.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-722.18-297.36-268.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost328.42302.12259.26
    Depreciation265.36251.78231.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses821.63744.59475.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax178.11223.2783.59
    Other Income21.4128.7022.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax199.52251.97105.77
    Interest94.3988.7686.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax105.13163.2119.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax105.13163.2119.73
    Tax25.0039.625.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.13123.5914.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.13123.5914.09
    Equity Share Capital948.68938.36937.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.861.320.15
    Diluted EPS0.851.320.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.861.320.15
    Diluted EPS0.851.320.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
