Aditya Birla F Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,297.18 crore, up 14.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,297.18 crore in September 2019 up 14.44% from Rs. 2,007.34 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.90 crore in September 2019 down 83.85% from Rs. 42.73 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 362.38 crore in September 2019 up 124.38% from Rs. 161.50 crore in September 2018.

Aditya Birla F EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2018.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 201.25 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.03% returns over the last 6 months and 4.36% over the last 12 months.