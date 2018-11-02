Aditya Birla F Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,007.34 crore, up 11.27% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2,007.34 crore in September 2018 up 11.27% from Rs. 1,804.00 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.73 crore in September 2018 up 527.3% from Rs. 10.00 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.50 crore in September 2018 up 61.5% from Rs. 100.00 crore in September 2017.

Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2017.

Aditya Birla F shares closed at 187.25 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 28.47% returns over the last 6 months and 24.42% over the last 12 months.