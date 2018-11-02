Aditya Birla F Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,007.34 crore, up 11.27% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,007.34 crore in September 2018 up 11.27% from Rs. 1,804.00 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.73 crore in September 2018 up 527.3% from Rs. 10.00 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.50 crore in September 2018 up 61.5% from Rs. 100.00 crore in September 2017.
Aditya Birla F EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2017.
Aditya Birla F shares closed at 187.25 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 28.47% returns over the last 6 months and 24.42% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,007.34
|1,913.52
|1,804.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,007.34
|1,913.52
|1,804.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|191.87
|143.84
|165.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,064.31
|880.26
|846.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-294.80
|-102.91
|-145.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|224.14
|217.61
|197.00
|Depreciation
|69.07
|72.30
|67.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|679.02
|660.88
|648.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|73.73
|41.54
|26.00
|Other Income
|18.70
|8.47
|7.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|92.43
|50.01
|33.00
|Interest
|49.70
|44.41
|43.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|42.73
|5.60
|-10.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|42.73
|5.60
|-10.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|42.73
|5.60
|-10.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|42.73
|5.60
|-10.00
|Equity Share Capital
|771.72
|771.72
|771.64
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.55
|0.07
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.55
|0.07
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.55
|0.07
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.55
|0.07
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited